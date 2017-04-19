Netflix Invests in Stand-Up Comedy, And It Pays Off

If you’re a fan of stand up comedy, get ready to spend more time on Netflix.
Netflix released 17 new stand-up specials this year, and Dave Chappelle’s first of three new specials was the leader of the pack.
In a letter to shareholders posted Monday, Netflix wrote “The triumphant return of a comedy legend in Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 was our most viewed comedy special ever. We are also finding this to be true in international markets as well, with comedian Gad Elmaleh’s Gad Gone Wild, a breakout hit in France last quarter.”
Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos explained the comedy special success, saying, “…it’s uncensored, it’s commercial free, and that allows for a lot of creative freedom. And the fan base for these folks is very big.”
Keep an eye on your Netflix home screen – you’ll definitely be seeing more promotions for comedy specials soon.
