Netflix Invests in Stand-Up Comedy, And It Pays Off

April 19, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Dave Chappelle, Netflix

If you’re a fan of stand up comedy, get ready to spend more time on Netflix.

Netflix released 17 new stand-up specials this year, and Dave Chappelle’s first of three new specials was the leader of the pack.

In a letter to shareholders posted Monday, Netflix wrote “The triumphant return of a comedy legend in Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 was our most viewed comedy special ever. We are also finding this to be true in international markets as well, with comedian Gad Elmaleh’s Gad Gone Wild, a breakout hit in France last quarter.”

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos explained the comedy special success, saying, “…it’s uncensored, it’s commercial free, and that allows for a lot of creative freedom. And the fan base for these folks is very big.”

Keep an eye on your Netflix home screen – you’ll definitely be seeing more promotions for comedy specials soon.

