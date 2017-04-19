Pro-McCaskill Ads Air Across Missouri

April 19, 2017 10:37 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There have been GOP Super Pac ads criticizing her for voting against Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, but now, half a million dollars in radio ads are airing across Missouri in support of Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

The 60 second ad calls her a “daughter of rural Missouri” and describes her fight to give rural Missouri its “fair share of Medicare funding”.

Majority Forward is affiliated with Senate Majority PAC, the main super PAC that supports Senate Democrats. The ads are the first from either group aimed at the 2018 elections, when 10 Senate Democrats are up for reelection in states President Donald Trump carried last fall.

