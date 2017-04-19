Researchers Find Connection Between Fruit and Seasonal Allergies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Researchers find a correlation between some fruits and allergies.
Suffering from seasonal allergies? Maybe you should stay away from fruit. Researchers say certain allergies could be the result of oral allergy syndrome, or OAS. It’s a reaction to certain fruits and vegetables that similar proteins to pollen.
For example, ragweed sufferers should stay away bananas, cantaloupe, carrots, and celery. Tree pollen sufferers should avoid apples, apricots, cherries and kiwi. And those that are stuffed up from grass pollen could also react to oranges, tomatoes, and watermelon.