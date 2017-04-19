Researchers Find Connection Between Fruit and Seasonal Allergies

April 19, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Allergies, fruit, grass, pollen, proteins, ragweed, seasonal, Trees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Researchers find a correlation between some fruits and allergies.

Suffering from seasonal allergies? Maybe you should stay away from fruit. Researchers say certain allergies could be the result of oral allergy syndrome, or OAS. It’s a reaction to certain fruits and vegetables that similar proteins to pollen.

For example, ragweed sufferers should stay away bananas, cantaloupe, carrots, and celery. Tree pollen sufferers should avoid apples, apricots, cherries and kiwi. And those that are stuffed up from grass pollen could also react to oranges, tomatoes, and watermelon.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia