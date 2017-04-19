St. Louis County Residents Seeing Changes in Trash Bills

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A KMOX listener says he is angry about the jump in his trash bill.
The St. Louis County Council approved bids for new five year contracts earlier this year and the changes to bills are coming this month. Some customers in trash districts are seeing decreases while others are seeing increases. Dave, who didn’t want to use his last name, tells KMOX his bill for the last two or three years was $28 and some odd cents every three months, but now it’s jumping to $41 every month.
He says St. Louis County public works officials he called can’t justify the increase in the bill and he wants it thrown out. We’ll follow-up with Dave to find out if he gets any results.