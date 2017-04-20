Cardinals Place Jhonny Peralta On DL, Activate Tyler Lyons

MILWAUKEE, Wisc., April 20, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced that prior to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers they will place infielder Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16. The Cardinals will activate left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons (right knee) from the D.L.
Lyons ended the 2016 campaign on the disabled list with a right knee stress reaction (7/31), missing the remainder of the season. He has appeared in three rehabilitation games with the team’s Triple-A club, Memphis Redbirds, this season. In his first rehab outing April 7 he allowed no runs in 3.1 IP at New Orleans, on April 12 he went 6.0 shutout innings allowing only two hits while fanning eight vs. Colorado Springs, and in his final rehab outing he gave up 2 runs in 4.2 IP vs. Oklahoma City (4/17).