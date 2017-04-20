Catholic Hockey Night Brings Out ‘The Holy Goalie’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – While most of the area’s hockey attention was focused on Scottrade Center last night, 100 miles to the east, Catholics filled the Nelson Center in Springfield, Ill., for a special charity fundraiser.

This was the 7th annual Hockey with Bishop Paprocki Night. Catholics and hockey fans came out to watch a few priests, deacons, and local hockey players try to shoot the puck past “The Holy Goalie” Bishop Thomas Paprocki, who truly loves the game.

“Oh I love hockey. I grew up playing hockey starting in eighth grade and I’ve been a goalie ever since then. It’s a great game and for me it’s also a great diversion,” Paprocki says. “I get on the ice and the only thing I think about really when I’m playing hockey is that little black puck and trying to keep it out of the net.”

Even former Chicago Blackhawks forward Grant Mulvey took shots on Paprocki, Wednesday. He says he’s played goalie since he was in eighth grade, but unfortunately it does seem like the Chicago native is a Blackhawks fan…

My heart is still pounding! Blackhawks hang on for 2-1 win! Praise the Lord! pic.twitter.com/nvglE72lLx — Bishop Paprocki (@BishopPaprocki) June 11, 2015

But that doesn’t diminish his charitable efforts.

My teammates and I celebrated my 12th anniversary as a Bishop yesterday by winning the Masters Hockey League Cup! pic.twitter.com/J36uHfPZQO — Bishop Paprocki (@BishopPaprocki) March 20, 2015

Proceeds from the last night’s $5 tickets go to Catholic Charities Legal Services, a group started by Bishop Paprocki to help the less fortunate with legal matters in the 28 counties of the Springfield Diocese.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook