Chesterfield Has Good Turf

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KMOX) — The Sports Turf Managers Association has recognized 18 facilities worldwide with the organization’s Environmental Facility Certification.
The Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri made the list. Sports turf manager Brian Winka shared the good news with the Chesterfield Parks Department on Thursday.
Only two of the 16 certified facilities in the United States are major league venues.
The Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park, and New York Red Bulls’ arena and training facility were cited. Real Madrid’s practice facility and stadium in Madrid, Spain, also earned certification.
Facilities are assessed on 10 environmental criteria, including storm water management, fertilization, recycling, composting, mowing and energy conservation. To earn certification, the facilities must have at least an 80 percent score in all 10 areas. The facilities keep their certification for three years.
The Sports Turf Managers Association is comprised of approximately 2,600 people who manage sports fields worldwide.
