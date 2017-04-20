Convention Goers Have No Complaints About St. Louis Safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Any worries about the frequency of violent crime in downtown Saint Louis were quickly put to rest, according to attendees of a Catholic Educators national conference at America’s Center.
KMOX News spoke with some as they were coming and going Wednesday from the NCEA event.
“It’s a great city to go and be so interactive with everyone,” one visitor said.
“Excellent host city for something like this, and of course there’s a million cultural things to see as well. Really awesome,” said anther.
None of the dozen or so so “out of towners” who spoke to our reporter said they felt “unsafe” at any time while walking to restaurants, Busch Stadium, or any other attractions.
“They’ve really been treating us well, and certainly welcomed us as part of their town so we’ve been able to go to the Arch, a number of people went to the baseball game, things like that, so they’re really enjoying it here,” said a convention attendee from Omaha.
The convention wraps-up today Thursday.