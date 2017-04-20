Former President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized with Pneumonia

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KMOX) – Former President George H. W. Bush continues to recover in a Houston hospital from another bout of pneumonia.

The 92-year-old former President was hospitalized for two weeks in January for treatment of pneumonia, according to CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“At that time it sounded like it was pneumonia but a more severe case of pneumonia. He was in the intensive care unit and he was also put on a breathing machine at that time and we understand that during all of his hospitalizations for this back in January was the first time he was put on a breathing machine,” he says.

Gupta says this time he’s getting IV antibiotics, which suggests this is a bacterial pneumonia. The former president’s spokesman says he is in good spirits and went into the hospital on Friday for observation because of a persistent cough that was deemed a mild case of pneumonia.

“He’s 92-years-old, he’s also in a wheel chair, he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s years ago. When you’re not as mobile because you’re in the wheelchair and of that age, pneumonia is one of the things that people worry about, so it’s not that surprising and he does seem to have these pretty quick recoveries afterward,” Gupta says.

