Handgun Found in Elementary School Desk

April 20, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: handgun, investigation, KIPP Victory Academy, pistol

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in the desk of a 6-year-old boy at a St. Louis charter school.

The Post reports that a school administrator at KIPP Victory Academy found the 25-caliber pistol Tuesday.

The firearm was turned over to police. Police say the boy’s parent or guardian was notified, and a report was made to state officials.

