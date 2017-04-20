Handgun Found in Elementary School Desk

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in the desk of a 6-year-old boy at a St. Louis charter school.
The Post reports that a school administrator at KIPP Victory Academy found the 25-caliber pistol Tuesday.
The firearm was turned over to police. Police say the boy’s parent or guardian was notified, and a report was made to state officials.
