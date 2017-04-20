Ill. Comptroller Warns of University Collapse

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Comptroller warns the state university system could fall apart, unless Governor Bruce Rauner stops refusing to support a state budget. Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke with campus administrators at SIU-Edwardsville, telling them the state has had six credit downgrades and owes $13 billion in unpaid bills.
“It’s unsustainable. At some point the entire university system will collapse. They’re probably going to have to look for another university to go to, and it’s not going to be in Illinois,” Mendoza says.
Mendoza challenged teachers and administrators to not be quiet, to let their lawmakers and the governor know they want a state budget.
“There’s only so far that they can go without getting state funding, so maybe even if they don’t close their doors they’d have to eliminate a whole series of programs and even colleges within the university. We’ve already seen other universities do that,” she says.
KMOX News is waiting for comment from Southern Illinois University officials.