Local Group Hopes To Turn ‘4/20’ Into A Day Of Advocacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some marijuana advocates are hoping to turn 4/20 from a day of giggling stoners sitting on couches, into a day of advocacy.
New Approach Missouri Campaign Manager John Payne says he’s not opposed to people having fun. Payne says that if people are able to have fun, they should also get active in politics in effort to change the laws.
He adds half the country has legalized medical marijuana. Attitudes are shifting – so should the attitude toward this “unofficial stoner holiday.”
“Certainly still a lot of people use this as a reason to go out and party, celebrate, that sort of thing,” Payne says. “But a lot more people are using it as as reason to think about the patients that aren’t getting access to medical marijuana.”
The group is pushing for a 2018 ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana here.
Payne says 4/20 got its start in the late 60’s and early 70’s when a group of northern California high school students met up after school at 4:20 p.m. The students got high and looked for a patch of marijuana supposedly growing near school – they never found it.
Some of them fell in with the Grateful Dead – introduced the terminology – and the rest is history.