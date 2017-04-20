Magic House Expansion Back on the Table

KIRKWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – We could finally see a decision made tonight concerning a request by Magic House to expand in Kirkwood.
The matter was tabled last month when it was determined that those who live near the museum didn’t receive proper notification about a public hearing on the matter.
A proposed expansion of a parking lot on the east side of the facility would add 40 new spaces, a public safety issue according to Magic House officials who say otherwise children and their families have to cross busy streets to reach them.
Tonight’s meeting at Kirkwood City Hall begins at 7 p.m.