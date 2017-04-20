PHOTOS: Kirkwood Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Kirkwood Police Department is distributing photos from a surveillance camera that caught a armed robbery, at a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.

Here is the full release from police:

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, at approximately 2:34 A.M. the Kirkwood Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road. A male clerk in his late 20’s reported two black male suspects entered the store and demanded money from a female patron and cash from the registers. One of the suspects was armed with a small caliber handgun. The suspects first confronted a female patron in her mid 20’s and demanded money. No money was obtained from her. The male was confronted and complied by providing money to the suspects from the cash registers. The two suspects left the area on foot. The clerk and the female patron in the store were not injured. Detectives are currently investigating. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1-

Black male, 6Ft tall, Brown eyes

Black/Red/Blue bandana covering the face

Wearing a Blue hooded jacket with a dark under shirt with black Jeans

Displayed a Black small handgun

Suspect 2-

Black male

Grey hooded jacket

Crooked/Missing teeth

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Scott Kattelman at 314-302-4461 or the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

