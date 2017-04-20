Plan to End Tax Break for Missouri Seniors, Disabled Stalls

Associated Press April 20, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Cuts, Disabled, elderly, fund, million, Missouri, revenue, State, Tax Break

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Senate budgeters are moving forward as if a plan to eliminate a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters will fail.

Republican Chairman Dan Brown on Thursday said that means the Senate Appropriations Committee needs to cut at least $52 million in proposed spending for next fiscal year.

A House plan would end the tax break in order to spare other services for the elderly and disabled. Brown said raising taxes on low-income seniors and disabled renters would have brought in between $52 million and $56 million in revenue.

But that proposal’s met pushback. Senate Democrats spoke overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning to block a vote on the bill.

So Brown said he’s moving forward as if “that ship’s sailed.”

The budget crunch comes amid lagging revenues.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia