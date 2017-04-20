Police Union Concerned About Bias in Search for Chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Officers Association questions whether a new police chief should be chosen from outside of the department.
Association Business Manager Jeff Roorda says he’s not against a national search, but doesn’t want a bias in favor of outsiders.
“I don’t like this to become a pre-ordination of the notion that we have to have a police chief from the outside,” Roorda says. “It’s insulting to the men and women at the top ranks of this department, to have served this city for decades.”
Roorda says the City Charter requires promotion from within, while state law would allow a chief to be chosen from outside the department.
“Ultimately, he voters adopted a Charter and the elected officials are required, by law, to enforce that Charter and honor the wishes of voters,” Roorda says.
New Mayor Lyda Krewson has said she wants the search to be both “local and national.”