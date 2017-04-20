PSC Rejects Ameren’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station Offer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s Public Service Commission is not getting into the habit of regulating electric vehicle charging stations.
By a 4-1 vote, commissioners denied a request by Ameren-Missouri to offer a pilot program in its service area, specifically along Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Boonville and in Jefferson City.
Commissioners said they lack the statutory authority to regulate such an offering.
The PSC decision does not, however, prevent Ameren-Missouri from owning and operating EV charging stations in the state, but it cannot include charging stations in its rate base or seek recovery from ratepayers for costs associated in building or operating the stations.