St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Holds Nursing Career Fair

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – As St. Elizabeth’s hospital gets ready to move from Belleville into its new home in O’Fallon, Illinois later this year, they held at career fair for nurses Wednesday.

Regina Peterson with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was there to greet them.

“We are having a recruitment fair, very excited to let all the nurses in the community come and see what great opportunities we have moving to our new hospital in O’Fallon,” she says.

Hospital spokesman Mike Miller helped to interview nursing candidates.

“All sorts of different disciplines, anywhere from the rehab floor, ICU, emergency department, surgical services. We’re looking for all sorts of experienced nurses,” he says.

Miller says they were able to interview scores of job candidates.

“We have incentives similar to the other hospitals in the area as far as competitive, as far as sign up bonuses, tuition forgiveness or extra time off,” he says.

St. Elizabeth’s will complete the move into its new $253 Million facility on November 4th.

