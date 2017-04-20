UPDATE: Gunman Kills Himself After Killing 2 Laclede Gas Workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) update at 2:00 p.m. – St. Louis Metro Police Department report that three men are dead after a shooting in St. Louis City, in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue.

The shooting happened around noon on Thursday.

Two of the men were Laclede Gas employees who were working in the neighborhood when they were fatally shot.

Scene in the 5900 block of Minerva where two Laclede Gas workers were shot and killed, the accused gunman shot himself @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/kNeCV9vwwG — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) April 20, 2017

The third man, believed to be the gunman, killed himself.

A witness, Manyika McCoy, believes the shooting was random. The workers were installing new service lines at her home and after she had talked to them, she walked down the street to her mother’s house.

“It’s just hard, but I just thank God for his protection and for him being with us,” McCoy told KMOX. “It’s harder when you’re really strong in your community and you want better for your community.”

She said she saw a man walking “briskly up the street,” then not even a minute later heard a loud popping noise. She and her husband, Michael, urged people to ask for help if they’re feeling depressed or suicidal.

“We’ll pray for you, we’ll get you the help you need, we’ll send you in the right direction if you need to see a doctor,” McCoy says. “There’s help for people that have suicidal thoughts and just want to take innocent people out for no reason.”

Laclede Gas has released a statement after the death of two of its employees:



“We are shocked and grieving today after two of our Laclede Gas employees were shot and killed this morning at one of our job sites. We are connecting with their loved ones now. And, we are working with police to understand more about this crisis. We are heartbroken, as you can imagine, and ask that you hold these employees, their families, their friends, Laclede Gas workers and our communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

