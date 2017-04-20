VIDEO: Should Blues Fans Be Worried About Minnesota Winning 4-Straight?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Only four times out of 182 chances has a National Hockey League team come back from a three-games-to-none deficit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So, history says the Minnesota Wild have a 2.2 percent chance of advancing past the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Our Blues experts Alex Ferrario and Amy Marxkors recapped Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat of the Blues on Facebook Live this morning. Their overall opinion is that St. Louis is still in control of the series, and Jake Allen’s giveaway was a fluke.
However, there are a few things that they believe need to happen for the Blues to move on to the next round and beyond. Mainly, Vladimir Tarasenko needs to put one in the back of net.
The Blues go back to Minnesota for Game 5 at 2 p.m., which can be heard on KMOX.com/Listen, KMOX 1120 AM and Y98 98.1 FM. Cardinals coverage will begin on KMOX 1120 AM game 5:15 p.m., but Blues coverage will continue on KMOX.com/Listen and Y98 98.1 FM.