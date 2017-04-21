Burglary Suspect Sought in Macoupin County

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KMOX)- The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department says an Edwardsville man is wanted for burglary.
In a Facebook posting on Friday, the M.C.S.D. identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brian Raynor.
Supplied photos show Raynor has several tattoos, including one on his upper torso that looks like the St. Louis skyline and features the words “White Trash.” Another above his left eye says “Notorious.”
If you know where Brian Raynor is, please call sheriff’s deputies at (217) 854-3135.