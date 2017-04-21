Centene Breaks Ground for Expanded HQ in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – The Centene Corporation breaks ground for an expanded headquarters complex near the corner of Hanley and Carondolet.

Phase One will feature a 28-story office tower with two-thousand parking spaces. It’s scheduled for completion in 2020.

The entire $770 million project would feature three office towers, soaring as high as 34 stories, and parking for 6,000 cars. The plan would receive $73 million in tax abatements from the city of Clayton.

Centene is an international health care company, working as the hub connecting both government and private health insurance companies and the customers they serve.

Centene President and CEO Michael Neidorff, who was paid $21 last year, was asked why a company that made $22 billion last year needs any tax breaks.

“I have a responsibility to our shareholders, as well as investors,” Neidorff said, “Other states were offering even more.”

Neidorff noted that over the next twenty years Centene will pump some $58 million in tax revenue into the Clayton school district.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens participated in the ground breaking, saying the project will create 2,000 jobs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook