Edward Jones Keeps Up With St. Louis Tech Scene, Joins with SixThirty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Edward Jones is the latest, major St. Louis company to try and edge into the start-up scene. The firm is partnering with SixThirty, a local program that invests in financial technology start-ups.
“It’s potentially a product pipeline, but mostly an idea pipeline,” says Vinny Ferrari, principal at Edward Jones. He says it’s been great to watch St. Louis reinvigorate its innovative roots.
“I’m actually sort of shocked at the pace that it’s happening,” he says.
SixThirty invests in as many as 10 start-ups a year, bringing them to town from all over the world, and providing networking and mentoring.
Ferraria believes in St. Louis’ recent trend to grow as a well-known tech-city in the US.
