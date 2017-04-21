Ft. Leonard Wood Soldier Charged in Ky. Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Fort Leonard Wood soldier was arrested and charged with shooting a man in Kentucky.
Private First Class Monyea Williams had been stationed at Fort Leonard Wood since 2015. U.S. Marshals arrested him Tuesday for shooting a Murray Kentucky man February 20. A spokesman for the installation says Williams was assigned to the 58th transportation battalion as a supply specialist.
He’s charged with first degree assault for allegedly shooting a man in the head in a parking lot. He remains in Pulaski County Jail awaiting extradition.