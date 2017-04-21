Goodwill Hosts Earth Day Donation Drive at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with MERS Goodwill for its annual Earth Day donations drive.

Goodwill wants any unwanted computers, computer accessories, phones, clocks, DVD players, and just about any device with a cord, plug or battery. You can also make general donations.

Mark Kehrs, a retail vice president for Goodwill, says they will accept all types of items at Busch Stadium today from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and not just electronics.

“We want people to think about more than just the electronics. There’s a lot of household items that you might think no one else can use, but the trash is not the answer,” he says.

It’s all happening at Busch Stadium at the corner of 8th and Cerre Streets.

Anyone who drops by and donates today will receive 50 percent off vouchers for an upcoming Cardinals games.

And tomorrow, Boy Scout troops on both sides of the river are partnering with Goodwill for their own Earth Day recycling event.

“We really do try our best to sell your things locally here in St. Louis, and if we can’t figure out a home for them then we’re going to figure out how to get the most out of them and keep them out of the landfill,” Kehrs says.

They’ll have 21 sites open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to collect all sorts of things for recycling.

Lists of sites and suggested types of items are available at mersgoodwill.org.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook