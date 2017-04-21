Granite City Police Seek Purse Snatcher Who Injured Shopper

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – A woman walking through a shopping center parking lot in Granite City this week was injured when a man ran up, knocked her over and stole her purse.
The elderly female victim sustained head injuries and could only tell police that her assailant was a black male wearing dark clothing and light colored tennis shoes.
But police have released surveillance camera images from the Nameoki Shopping Center off the suspect’s vehicle, a red or maroon minivan that could be a Dodge Caravan or Plymonth Voyager.
The Granite City Police Department is now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle or the suspect.
Any information regarding the case should be called in immediately to the police department at (618) 877-6111.