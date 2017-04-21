Granite City Police Seek Purse Snatcher Who Injured Shopper

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) April 21, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Granite City, Minivan, police, purse, stolen, suspect, woman

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – A woman walking through a shopping center parking lot in Granite City this week was injured when a man ran up, knocked her over and stole her purse.

The elderly female victim sustained head injuries and could only tell police that her assailant was a black male wearing dark clothing and light colored tennis shoes.

car2 Granite City Police Seek Purse Snatcher Who Injured Shopper

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle released by Granite City PD.

But police have released surveillance camera images from the Nameoki Shopping Center off the suspect’s vehicle, a red or maroon minivan that could be a Dodge Caravan or Plymonth Voyager.

The Granite City Police Department is now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle or the suspect.

Any information regarding the case should be called in immediately to the police department at (618) 877-6111.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia