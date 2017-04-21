Mother Urges Atty. General To “Do The Right Thing” for Abuse Program

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A concerned mother is urging the Missouri Attorney General to act to make sure her daughter stays safe.
Sheila Rilenge’s daughter is part of the state’s Safe at Home program – she and 1,500 others have to reapply after a St. Louis County judge determined application errors were made – in this case, ten years ago.
“At some point you think the application would have been reviewed,” Rilenge says. “But in 10 years, this is the first time that a circuit court judge has demanded a participant disclosed their confidential address.”
Safe at Home allows participants to use a state-run confidential address for mail delivery and identification documents. Rilenge’s daughter was forced to reveal her address during a divorce proceeding despite her participation.
“Because the judge stated in her decisions, not only did she not recognize by daughter’s participation now, but if my daughter would apply retroactively or in the future – she wouldn’t recognize that either,” Rilenge says.
She hopes the Attorney General will “do the right thing” and appeal her daughter’s case.
