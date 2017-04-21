New MO ABLE Programs Creates Savings Accounts for Disabled Loved Ones

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Starting Monday, Missourians will be able to take part in a new program that creates tax advantage savings accounts for expenses related to disabilities.
Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says the program, titled MO ABLE, closely mirrors 529 college savings accounts.
“In 2014 congress authorized states to, like with college savings, to authorize accounts to be opened for a loved one with a disability, so you can save for the long term needs of a loved one with a disability like you would for college now,” he says.
Schmitt says there are more than 800,000 Missourians and their families living with a disability, and for them, this could be a big help.
“There’s peace of mind associated with this too, and you can use that money in that account for qualified expenses, assistive technology or retrofitting your home,” he says.
Missourians who contribute to MO ABLE accounts will be eligible for tax deductions of up to $8000 or $16,000 depending on how they file.