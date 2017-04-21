New Technology Gives Hope to Infertility Patients

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new hope for infertility patients is making its way to St. Louis.
Dr. Amber Cooper with the Centers for Reproductive Medicine and Wellness says they’re a leading provider of a new technology known as INVO-Cell – which she calls cost-competitive and less invasive than In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).
Centers for Reproductive Medicine and Wellness have been selected to help launch the technology in this area.
“We get an extra discount for medication,” Cooper says. “You don’t spend the money on the extra manipulation of eggs and sperm…you don’t spend the money on culturing the embryos in big fancy incubators for several days.”
However, she does caution that INVO-Cell isn’t for every couple trying to conceive.
“It’s not for patients who have very low sperm counts or patients that have significantly diminished egg quality,” Cooper says. “But it is definitely an option for many, many patients.”
Dr. Cooper says INVO-Cell received FDA approval in 2015 and has since produced success rates above 70 percent – which is at or just below the rates for IVF.