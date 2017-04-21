Officer Snyder’s Mother Personally Thanks Those Who Tried to Save Her Son

April 21, 2017 3:44 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Peggy Snyder’s doesn’t want the emergency room staff at St. Anthony and St. Louis County first responders and to remember her son as a trauma. She was able to personally thank the people who tried to save fallen Officer Blake Snyder’s life.

“I know their heart hurt just like mine,” Peggy Snyder says.

Peggy and Richard Snyder, met with the emergency room staff who worked on their son after he was shot and killed last October.

As many in the room wiped away tears, Peggy Snyder, a retired pediatric nurse, described her son as a strong willed child who loved to take things apart; a man who had a great smile; a man who before he put on his badge, he put on the whole armor of god.

