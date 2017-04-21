Police Seeking Suspects in Convenience Store Robbery

KIRKWOOD, MO (KMOX) – Kirkwood police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.
A male clerk told officers the robbers took money from the register after threatening him and a female customer at gunpoint. They ran from the scene.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 6″ tall, brown eyes, black/red/blue bandanna covering the face, wearing a blue hooded jacket with a dark under shirt with black jeans and displaying a small black handgun.
The second suspect is also a black male in a grey hooded jacket and crooked and missing teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kirkwood Police Department.