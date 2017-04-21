St. Charles Mall Loss Prevention Officer Accused of Attempted Sexual Assault

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – A St. Charles mall loss prevention officer is being accused of using his position to force victims into his home with the intention of committing a sexual assault.

Ivy worked for a retail store, which has locations at the Chesterfield Mall, Taubman Prestige Outlet, the Galleria and West County Mall.

St. Charles County has charged him with rape and kidnapping.

Authorities say, he would threaten his victims with incarceration and police action, if they did not comply. Ivy would then transport the victim, without their consent, to his residence in St. Charles with the purpose of committing a sexual assault on them, police say.

At least three victims have been identified and police from St. Charles, Chesterfield and Des Peres Police are requesting that if there are any other victims who may have had contact with Ivy, to contact their local police department.

Ivy is currently being held on $300,000.00 cash only bond, and has been order to have no contact with the victims.

KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.

