Tax Refund Documents Delivered After Auditor’s Subpoena

April 21, 2017 9:11 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – It didn’t take long for the Missouri Department of Revenue to respond to the state auditor’s subpoena demanding documents regarding tax refunds.

Nicole Galloway says she took that step because, after a month and a half, she still hadn’t received what she asked for. The information came in less than a day after the subpoena was issued.

Revenue Director Joel Walters, in a letter dated April 7, requested more time because he’d only recently gotten the job. A spokesman for Gov. Eric Greitens called Galloway’s request a “political stunt.”

Galloway says she wants to make sure Missourians are getting their tax refunds within 45 days as required by law.

