Distracted Driving Awareness Week Coming up in Illinois

Litchfield, IL (KMOX) This coming week has been designated ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Week’ in the state of Illinois.
Illinois State Police will be giving special attention to distracted driving laws Monday 4/24 thru Friday 4/28.
Distracted Driving has become a nationwide epidemic. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says in 2015 nearly 3,500 people were killed in distracted driving accidents. An additional 391,000 were injured.
Distracted driving laws have been in effect in Illinois for 7 years.