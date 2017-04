Blues, Predators 2nd Round Schedule Released

ST. LOUIS (NHL/St. Louis Blues) – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Wednesday, April 26.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Nashville Predators for Game 1 of their second round playoff series on Wednesday, Apr. 26, at 7 p.m., at Scottrade Center. The Blues, who defeated the Minnesota Wild in the first round, will face the Predators in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. The Blues have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and the 19th time in franchise history overall.

All times listed are ET and subject to change.

St. Louis vs. #4 Nashville Networks

Wednesday, April 26 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis

Friday, April 28 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis

Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville

Tuesday, May 2 9:30 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville

*Friday, May 5 TBD Nashville at St. Louis TBD

*Sunday, May 7 TBD St. Louis at Nashville TBD

St. Louis Blues radio coverage will be on KMOX’s 1120 AM and Y98 98.1 FM

See the entire Stanley Cup Playoff’s second round schedule:

#1 Washington vs. #2 Pittsburgh Networks

Thursday, April 27 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 29 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 1 7:30 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 3 7:30 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 6 TBD Pittsburgh at Washington TBD

*Monday, May 8 TBD Washington at Pittsburgh TBD

*Wednesday, May 10 TBD Pittsburgh at Washington TBD

#2 Ottawa vs. #4 NY Rangers Networks

Thursday, April 27 7 p.m. NY Rangers at Ottawa CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. NY Rangers at Ottawa NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 2 7 p.m. Ottawa at NY Rangers NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 4 7:30 p.m. Ottawa at NY Rangers NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 6 TBD NY Rangers at Ottawa TBD

*Tuesday, May 9 TBD Ottawa at NY Rangers TBD

*Thursday, May 11 TBD NY Rangers at Ottawa TBD

#1 Anaheim vs. #2 Edmonton Networks

Wednesday, April 26 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Friday, April 28 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 30 7 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 3 10 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

*Friday, May 5 TBD Edmonton at Anaheim TBD

*Sunday, May 7 TBD Anaheim at Edmonton TBD

*Wednesday, May 10 TBD Edmonton at Anaheim TBD

