Blues’ Tarasenko a Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The National Hockey League announced Sunday evening that the Blues’ Forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
The trophy is presented each year to the National Hockey League player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The voting is conducted at the end of the regular season by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild and Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames are the other finalists.