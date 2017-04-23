Missourians Mark Earth Day 2017

April 23, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Earth Day, Forest Park, Kansas City, National Institute of Health, science, St. Louis Earth Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – Hundreds gathered in a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, park on Earth Day in support of calls for scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.

Similar to other rallies Saturday worldwide, Missouri’s was meant to promote the understanding of science and defending it from various attacks. Those include proposed U.S. government budget cuts under President Donald Trump, such as a 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.

The Missouri event attracted 62-year-old retired petrochemical engineer Peter Lane. He told a reporter “people don’t realize that science touches every part of their lives.”

Sixty-seven-year-old retired librarian Carroll Makemson also attended with her husband. She said “there’s a lack of understanding about what we need to do about our people, our country and our earth.”

On the other side of the state, the St. Louis Earth Day Festival expanded to two days, this year.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia