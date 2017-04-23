Product Recall: Frozen Hash Browns May Contain Golf Ball Bits

April 23, 2017 10:08 AM
MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) – A food company is recalling frozen hash browns from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them.

McCain Foods USA’s recall notice said the golf balls apparently were “inadvertently harvested” along with the potatoes and chopped up. They say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported.

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

It is also recalling Roundy’s Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns from Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The hash browns being recalled have the production code B170119 on the back of the bag.

