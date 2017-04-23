Sunday Manhunt in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – Residents in the northwestern part of O’Fallon, Missouri were being warned Sunday to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect on the run from police while considered armed and dangerous.
Police Sgt. Phil Hardin told KMOX News the roughly 30-year-old man was chased from Winfield, where he’s wanted for a car theft and armed robbery.
He ditched the vehicle along Highway 79 near Pearl Drive.
Sgt. Hardin said their area of concern is the wooded area near Fort Zumwalt North High School, “There’s a power line cut out that crosses through the area between T.R. Hughes, Tom Ginnever, in that area. The Ozzie Smith Sports Complex would be an area of concern.”
The suspect is described as a 6″1′ white man. He’s wearing black shorts with black leggings. He’s not wearing a shirt, but has heavily-tattooed arms and has brown hair and a beard.
Hardin recommends people in the area check their cars before getting in them, especially if they’ve been left unlocked.