Dog Found in Abandoned Building on the Mend

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–Two high school boys taking photographs inside an abandoned building in East St. Louis heard a whimpering sound and found a dog with a broken leg, unable to walk.
Carried to the car, the two-year old female boxer mix was rushed to Stray Rescue where doctors had to amputate its leg, but were able to save its life.
“She’s very sweet, somewhat quiet here in the clinic,” said veterinarian Dr. Erin McDermott, “but a very sweet dog, she’s a sweetheart.”
The dog, “Hartwell,” was skin and bones when rescued, but has been fed for a month, and is now up for adoption. All dogs six months and older are adopted out for free at Stray Rescue, thanks to underwriting from donors, according to Stray Rescue marketing director Natalie Thomson.
Copyright KMOX