Donate Non-Perishable Food Items In Exchange For Cardinals Tickets

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 24, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up with Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Feeding Missouri to host the Home Run Against Hunger Food Drive before the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ballpark Village parking lot.

Fans who bring a non-perishable donation or make a monetary donation will receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game (one voucher per person). Donations collected at the event will be distributed to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and will be counted toward a statewide grand total of donations (in pounds) that will be announced at the conclusion of the event. All monetary donations will be specifically applied to feeding children in need.

While most non-perishable donations are appreciated, some types of food items allow local pantries to best meet the needs of the communities they serve. These items include: canned tuna and chicken, boxed or bagged pasta and rice, canned soup and chili, boxed crackers, canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, bottled jelly, granola/snack bars, fruit snacks and instant mashed potatoes. Other non-perishable donations such as diapers, baby formula, toilet tissue and general hygiene products are welcomed as well.

With nearly one in five Missourians receiving emergency food assistance each year, the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognize the need to obtain and distribute food to hungry Missouri neighbors.

