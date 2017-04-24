Greitens Signs Official Permissions for Uber, Lyft

April 24, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: bill, Lyft, permission, ride sharing app, taxi, Uber

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The long-fought turf war between taxicabs and ride sharing apps Uber and Lyft all comes down to a pen stroke today from Missouri Governor Greitens.

The governor says the new law supersedes any local taxicab rules that have kept the apps out.

“What this bill is going to do is create a state-wide standard so that Uber and Lyft can have permission to operate throughout the state of Missouri, and if there are specials interests or lobbyists that oppose that, we’re taking them on,” he says.

The local taxicab commission issued a statement that does not include any threat to challenge the law in court.

Taxicab Commission Chairman Tom Reeves says “Over the next several weeks, we’ll begin working with stakeholders to ensure that passengers using locally-regulated vehicles-for-hire enjoy the highest levels of security and reliability, and that the taxi industry remains a competitive employer of thousands of St. Louisans.”

This new law also allows Uber and its competitors to pick up passengers at the airport, so long as they have the proper permits.

