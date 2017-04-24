Join KMOX Producer Dave Cline In The March of Dimes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX producer Dave Cline‘s twin sons came into the world nine weeks ahead of schedule. That’s why Dave and his wife will be walking Saturday in Forest Park in the March of Dimes, March for Babies.
The laughter of his twin boys and so many other milestones is a miracle. Cameron and Kyle spent six weeks at Missouri Baptist Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
“It was a lot of worry, it really was, and they kind of prep you right away from the NICU,” Cline says. “They say, ‘Just a heads up, the NICU is a big roller coaster. There’s going to be big peaks and there’s going to be big valleys and it’s hard to predict that from day-to-day.'”
Cline says luckily for their boys, there were more peaks than valleys. He adds they are marching for their sons, all premature babies, and research.
He credits the nurses and doctors and Missouri Baptist Hospital for caring for his sons – calling them his heroes.
The March of Dimes takes the money raised for research, to help mothers have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies as well as postpartum care.
This year’s walk will also honor the babies that didn’t make it. To donate, go to marchforbabies.org.