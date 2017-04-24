Ladue HS Renovations On Track

LADUE (KMOX) — It’s been about a year since the Ladue School District started a massive overhaul of Ladue Horton-Watkins High School.
“We hope to move in August 2018, we’re tracking pretty well towards that date right now,” says Mike Noonan, the district’s Director of Facilities.
The project is possible through the voter approved Prop R which passed in 2016 — it’s expected to raise a little more than $85 million for this renovation and some smaller projects.
The school board receives monthly updates on the high school construction — Monday was its 13th update.
Noonan says more than 130,000 square feet has been demolished so far — everything on campus will either be renovated or torn down.