‘Lion King’ Still Rules

Disney’s “The Lion King” have carved a place for itself as one of the hottest musical theater tickets of the last two decades, somewhere in the neighborhood of “Wicked,” Phantom of the Opera” and dare we say, “Hamilton.”

It’s current engagement at The Fox, the 4th time it has played The Fox (previously in 2003, 2007 and 2012), runs thru May 7th and is nearly a sell-out, even though prime seats are pricey (with a $15 service fee per ticket) and there’s no such thing as a child’s ticket. Nonetheless, kids abound in the audience. The family appeal of “The Lion King” is unmatched.

The opening number features tremendous vocals and a parade of jungle animal puppets down the aisles of the orchestra section and even some in the balcony. Talk about getting the hook in an audience early. It happens every night at “The Lion King.” The opening number always elicits a rousing response, and rightly so.

The stage version closely follows the movie, which is a storybook tale of a father and son, lion style, and their life and relationship in the Pridelands of Africa. The young lion cub, Simba, is the rightful heir to his father’s royal throne, even though Simba’s uncle, Scar, is out to kill both Simba and his father. And then there’s the element of the elephant’s graveyard and the resident vultures!

The big musical numbers include “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Music and lyrics are by Elton John and Tim Rice. The imagery, creativity, imagination and visuals of “The Lion King” are rare and unforgettable. The quality of this vibrant ensemble cast is uniformly sensational, although I have to admit the company now at The Fox didn’t seem as impactful as the other three productions I have seen, although seeing it 4 times in 14 years may be the reason.

Seeing “The Lion King” with your family is the kind of time that memories are made of. It’s a jungle out there, and you’ll love it.