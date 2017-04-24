Loop Trolley Wires Activated this Week

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The overhead wires for the Loop Trolley are being “energized” this week.
The project is going from the construction phase to the testing phase.
Loop Trolley Company director Kevin Barbeau says both the governments of University City and Saint Louis are working with them to ensure safety for contractors and event planners along the route.
“The power testing will start this week, working outwards from our facility and then going out to the lines themselves, so we expect if everything goes as planned, that testing will be done in the next week,” he says.
The goal remains to have the trolley giving rides by late Summer, and wires should be considered “hot” from now on.
Anyone interested in working on the trolley line as an operator can visit the Loop Trolley Website to review the applications.