Falcons Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Shares Heartwarming Note From Fans

Ryan Mayer

Professional athletes are often seen as role models and their actions are closely watched both on the playing field and off. For Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, that meant his actions were being observed even while on an airplane. Sanu shared a photo on his Twitter account over the weekend of a note that he got from a family that was sitting behind him on his flight.

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

In case you can’t read the note, here’s the transcription.

“Hi!

You don’t know us but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with you snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud! Thank you and best of luck!

The family that sat behind you :)”

For Sanu, the note clearly made his day, which is why he decided to share. For the youngster watching, he gained a glimpse into the life of a pro athlete and the choices that they make on a day-to-day basis.