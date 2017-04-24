Murder-Suicide Suspected in Deaths of Couple in Their 80s

Associated Press April 24, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: Ballwin, couple, dead, Donald Gibbs, home, investigation, Linnea Gibbs, Missouri, murder-suicide

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a couple in their 80s.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 83-year-old Donald Gibbs and 80-year-old Linnea Gibbs. Both were found dead Sunday morning at their home in west St. Louis County, near Ballwin.

Police say it appears that Donald Gibbs shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Police have not discussed a possible motive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia