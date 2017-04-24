Murder-Suicide Suspected in Deaths of Couple in Their 80s

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a couple in their 80s.
Police on Monday identified the victims as 83-year-old Donald Gibbs and 80-year-old Linnea Gibbs. Both were found dead Sunday morning at their home in west St. Louis County, near Ballwin.
Police say it appears that Donald Gibbs shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Police have not discussed a possible motive.
