New Plan to Remove Confederate Monument in Forest Park

Kevin Killeen April 24, 2017
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While the city of New Orleans is removing its Confederate statues, a 32-foot tall monument to Confederate soldiers here in Forest Park still stands — two years after the Slay Administration began exploring how to remove it.

Now the point man on the project, Human Services Director Eddie Roth, is preparing to brief new Mayor Lyda Krewson on where the project stands.

The statue honoring the confederate states in St. Louis’ Forest Park may be moved or may be clarified. A committee is expected to decide if the statue should be moved to a different location or if the inscription should display more clear and historical information.
“The most economical and preferred plan is one that would cost about $100,000,” Roth said. “It mainly involves burying the granite shaft in place in Forest Park where it will be preserved.”

Under the plan, the bronze face plate would be removed and stored someplace else.

The city had earlier considered moving the monument to a new home, perhaps to the Civil War museum at Jefferson Barracks. But Roth says the fundraising didn’t materialize and time has run out.

Roth says his research of the monument, placed in St. Louis in 1914 by the Daughters of the Confederacy, shows it was part of a revisionist history trend in many cities.

“The Confederate monument in St. Louis is replicated in cities across the country, and was a multi-generational propaganda effort, mainly led by Confederate women to recast the South’s role in the Civil War,” Roth says. “You won’t find anything (mentioned) about slavery, even though that was a principle part of the war.”

Roth is scheduled to meet with Krewson about the monument in May.

