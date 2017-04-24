New Tests Allow for Faster Testing of Food Poisoning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s now a faster way to test whether that queasy stomach is due to a foodborne illness.
Aimee Geisller with Foodnet, which tracks foodborne illnesses, says more than 24 thousand people were sickened last year after eating contaminated food. Geissler expects that number to increase because of new rapid diagnostic tests that more easily pick up foodborne illnesses.
“Rapid tests are quicker and easier to use and may result in our health care providers testing more frequently than they have in the past because it allows for results to come back in one to two hours,” she says.
Of the 24 thousand people who got food poisoning last year, more than 5500 were hospitalized and 98 people died.